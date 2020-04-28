AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in a DeKalb County resident, raising the total to 18.
This new patient is a 28-year-old woman who is recovering at home.
“Please continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines as well as the Stay at Home Order,” the Health Department advised in a news release. “Additionally, please wear a face covering while in public settings.”
Following a six-day stretch with no new cases, DeKalb County now has reported five new cases since Friday. DeKalb continues to have the fewest cases of COVID-19 among the four counties in the northeast corner of Indiana.
DeKalb County has recorded only one death from a coronavirus patient, a 65-year-old man who died April 14 while hospitalized in Fort Wayne. He was the third DeKalb County resident to be confirmed, on April 3, as positive for the coronavirus.
The county has reported an age for 16 of its 18 virus patients. The average age of those 16 patients is 43 years. Only four are 60 years or older, and they range in age from 11 to 78. Only three of the 18 total patients were reported to be hospitalized.
Before Tuesday’s new case, DeKalb County ranked as the 8th-safest county from COVID-19 in terms of cases per capita. The county showed 3.7 cases per 10,000 residents in Tuesday’s statewide report on the coronavirus. Counties with lower rates per capita included Huntington, Wells and Adams, south of Fort Wayne, and four counties in the Evansville area.
Noble County records two more virus deaths
Noble County has recorded two more deaths from COVID-19, as the county sits tied for the 12th- highest death rate per-capita in the state.
The new deaths were reported in the Indiana State Department of Health noon update, bringing Noble County’s total death count to nine. Five new deaths have been reported since Friday.
No details about the deaths were available.
Noble County has had COVID-19 outbreaks in two nursing homes, and the first four deaths in the county were all residents at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla, one of the two affected. The county health department hasn’t released any updates about the origin of the latest five deaths.
LaGrange County has had two deaths to date, while Steuben and DeKalb each have logged just one.
The recent spate of deaths have put Noble County high on the list of per-capita deaths around the state. While nine deaths is significantly lower than other counties, the per-capita rate — deaths per 10,000 residents — is tied for 12th highest of Indiana’s 92 counties at 1.9 per 10,000.
Decatur County is the highest at 10.2 deaths per 100,000, while the next highest is Orange County at 4.1 per 10,000. With the exception of Newton County is northwest Indiana, most of the counties with the highest rates are in central and southern Indiana.
Neighboring Allen County, which has 37 deaths total, is the only other county in northeast Indiana to hit a rate of 1 per 10,000, with all of the other counties at fraction rates lower than that.
Statewide, Indiana posted its sixth consecutive day of 600 new cases of more, logging 627 new COVID-19 diagnoses after a record 949 the day before.
Indiana’s average over the last six days is about 692 new cases daily, compared to an average of 467 per day for the prior three weeks of April.
Locally, Noble County continues to lead with 58 total cases, while LaGrange County has 24, Steuben County has 21 and DeKalb County has 18.
