WATERLOO — Students returning to in-person classes at DeKalb Central schools will be encouraged to wear masks, have assigned seating, have limited sharing of materials and have increased opportunities for hygiene activities, according to a draft plan for schools reopening, released Tuesday.
Superintendent Steve Teders said the district continues to plan and remain on course to begin both in-person and virtual/remote learning on Monday, Aug. 10.
In the near future, parents and guardians will receive a survey indicating their choice for in-person or virtual/remote learning for the upcoming school year, Teders said.
The draft reopening plan is being provided to families and staff to share details of what reopening the school district will look like this fall. The DeKalb Central school board will conduct a work session tonight and a board meeting Tuesday to discuss and consider adoption of the plan.
In-person classes
Students returning to school for in-person classes will follow a traditional school day schedule with face-to-face, in-person instruction from their teachers. Across the district, enhanced safety and health precautions will be in place throughout the day, the draft plan states.
The in-person option is open to all grade levels, pre-kindergarten through grade 12.
"DeKalb Central believes in-person instruction is the best mode of instruction and strongly recommends as a first choice, if possible," the plan states.
"Students will interact directly with their teacher(s) and classmates. The school day will follow the regular bell times and standard schedule that includes all the core classes and other subject areas as well.
"In short, it represents a return to the traditional school environment — with several significant changes involving enhanced health and safety precautions."
These include:
• Face masks/coverings are highly recommended and encouraged for students;
• Increasing space between student desks, tables, etc.;
• Facing desks/tables in the same direction;
• Using assigned seating arrangements;
• Encouraging educational activities that keep students seated in the classroom;
• Limiting, when feasible, student transitions from room to room;
• Limiting sharing of materials including supplies;
• Avoiding sharing of Chromebooks;
• Increasing opportunities for student hygiene activities;
• Encouraging the use of outdoor spaces for instruction;
• Encouraging the use of larger classroom spaces (gym, cafeteria, etc.); and
• Scheduling restroom breaks to avoid overcrowding.
Attendance will be taken daily in each course and recorded for reporting purposes. Student work and assignments will be graded regularly, and feedback will be provide from teachers to students and parents, the draft plan states.
Virtual/remote learning
Students will receive virtual/remote instruction from a DeKalb Central Schools teacher.
"To every degree possible this option resembles a typical school day with daily instruction, engagements, and scheduled times.
"This option is designed for families who would like to maintain their connection to schoolteachers and classes, but don't yet feel comfortable sending their student(s) back to traditional school on August 10," the draft plan states.
"Students will attend school virtually/remotely, following a standard schedule as closely as possible. Students will be expected to be engaged during all scheduled classes. Additionally, there may be times when a class will be recorded for student viewing at a later time. Students who choose the virtual/remote option may not be allowed to participate in extracurricular and co-curricular activities (to be determined)."
Based on feedback provided by students, staff and parents after the district's virtual learning experience during the mandated school closure last spring, this instructional option will incorporate many of the features that parents valued, such as regular, virtual real-time interaction with teachers each day.
"Students will have scheduled times, class meetings, and digital resources and assignments that can be completed virtually/remotely. This learning option provides families the flexibility to choose an instructional option to meet their needs during these uncertain times and reflects DeKalb Central's commitment to providing a high-quality instructional experience, no matter what the setting," the draft plan states.
The district will provide Chromebooks to all students with ongoing technical support.
The draft plan noted that while many courses will be available through virtual/remote learning, some courses, especially in grades 6-12, may only be available through the in-person/ traditional option.
"Every effort will be made to ensure high school students are provided the necessary courses that meet the requirements for high school graduation," the plan states.
Student attendance
The draft plan states that a student’s absence from school due to COVID-19-related symptoms will be recorded as a student illness/medical absence. If a student is not ill but circumstances require the student to quarantine, the student's attendance will be recorded as "quarantine absence" and will be considered an "excused" absence from school.
If the student is able to participate in virtual/remote learning while quarantining, the student's attendance will be recorded as "virtual attendance."
Tardies, absences and truancies will be recorded for virtual/remote learners in the same manner as in-person school attendance.
Transportation
According to the draft plan, the district will make every effort for appropriate distancing on school buses. To accomplish this goal, self-transportation zones will be proposed around J.R. Watson, McKenney-Harrison and Waterloo elementary schools. Proposed maps are being finalized and will be shared as soon as possible to allow families time to arrange for alternative transportation.
Face masks or coverings will be required for drivers and students while on the buses, and students will have assigned seats.
Buses and transportation vehicles will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected at the conclusion of morning and afternoon routes.
Students will not be permitted to change a bus assignment, as all seats are assigned ahead of time. Students must remain in their assigned seats for the duration of the school bus trip, according to the plan.
Field trips are postponed until further notice and will be evaluated on a monthly basis, the draft plan states.
Visitors
Visitors to the schools will not be permitted beyond the main office, and guest speakers and volunteers will be limited only to those determined necessary by the building principal, the draft plan states. Any nonstudent entering the building will be required to wear a mask or face covering.
Cafeterias, common areas, offices and hallways
For cafeterias and food service, modifications include, whenever possible: eliminating self-serve food items; using disposable trays and flatware; serving medically fragile students separately from other students; reduced seating capacity in the cafeteria; allowing breakfast and lunch in the classroom when feasible; providing hand sanitizer or wipes; use of floor markings and signage to indicate appropriate social distancing for student lines; requiring food service personnel to wear personal protective equipment including face masks or coverings while preparing and serving food; and installing controls such as sneeze guards in cafeteria serving lines.
In common areas, offices and hallways, whenever possible, the schools will use directional signs to indicate walk patterns; schedule restroom breaks to avoid overcrowding; and use floor markings to indicate appropriate social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.