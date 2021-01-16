Auburn, IN (46706)

Today

Partly cloudy early, then some snow showers later in the day. High near 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

A few snow showers scattered about the area in the evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.