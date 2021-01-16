AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 12 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I from Jan. 8-14.
Matthew Franks of the 600 block of East Quincy Street, Garrett, was sentenced to one year of incarceration for theft, a Level 6 felony.
Chance Riccius of the 3500 block of S.R. 8, Auburn, was fined $100 for disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
Troy Climie of the 100 block of East Chapel Lane, Ashley, was sentenced to 270 days of incarceration, which may be served on home detention, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was fined $100, and his driving license was suspended, retroactively, for one year.
Johnny Graham of the 3900 block of Beaverbrook Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to four days in jail, with credit for two days served, and fined $250 for possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor.
Gabriel Hemsoth of the 300 block of South Garrison Street, Ashley, was sentenced to 180 days of incarceration, all suspended except 60 days, which may be served on home detention, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.15 grams, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Joshua Sorg of the 400 block of South Iwo Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 270 days of incarceration, all suspended except 120 days, which may be served on home detention, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful concentration having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for one year and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended, retroactively, for one year.
Tobyn Smith of the 15000 block of Rupert Road, Grabill, received a 60-day suspended sentence and was fined $250 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor, and being a minor consuming alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor. His driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Joseph Luzell of the 2100 block of Spring Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, received a one-year suspended sentence, one year of probation, and was fined $250 for check deception, a Class A misdemeanor.
Terra Williams of the 100 block of West Clark Street, Garrett, received one year of incarceration, all suspended except 120 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Class A misdemeanor. She was placed on probation for one year and was fined $100.
Scott Hoard of the 200 block of Church Street, Beaverton, Michigan, received two 180-day sentences for possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and possession of a syringe, both Level 6 felonies. The sentences will be served at the same time and are deemed to have been served.
Isaac McCoy of the 4100 block of C.R. 68, Auburn, received a 90-day suspended sentence and one year of probation for criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor.
Heather Badders of the 1000 block of South Wayne Street, Waterloo, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, all suspended except 120 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. She received credit for 60 days served while her case was pending. She was placed on probation for two years.
