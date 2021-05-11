AUBURN — Before they buy a Waterloo property for $1,073,000, DeKalb County Commissioners want to know it is suitable for building.
The commissioners need to “make sure we can do with this land what we want to do,” Commissoner Todd Sanderson said Monday.
The three commissioners want to create a new home for the DeKalb County Highway Department on approximately 15 acres at 3942 U.S. 6 on the east edge of Waterloo. It would replace the department’s smaller, aging headquarters on the south side of Auburn.
The Waterloo site lies along the east bank of Cedar Creek and partially in its floodplain and floodway fringe. Monday, the commissioners hired Earth Source of Fort Wayne to perform a wetland delineation study of the site for $4,180.
The study would determine where the county could construct new buildings for the highway department, adding to structures that already are on the property.
The Waterloo property includes an 11,000-square-foot building with 2,300 square feet of office space. Under the plan, the highway department would not move to the site until at least mid-2022, when additional structures are complete.
Monday, the commissioners met with Todd Bauer of Foresight Engineering about the property.
“I don’t see a reason why it can’t be done,” Bauer said about the commissioners’ building plans for the property. “I think we have ample room to accomplish what we think we want to build.”
However, Bauer recommended hiring Earth Source to be absolutely certain. He said the wetland study could take 6-8 weeks.
If all goes well, the county could be ready by September to file for approval of its building plans, Bauer predicted.
Starting construction this year may be in question, because the commissioners have heard that delivery of steel for buildings could take six months after it is ordered.
The commissioners said Monday that creating a new home for the highway department is their top priority.
The aging, quonset-hut buildings now used by the highway department “were built to store potatoes, and they’re in a shambles,” Sanderson said.
“The highway department is at least 10 years behind” in upgrading its headquarters, Commissioners President Bill Hartman said.
Commissioners intend to sell the highway department’s present 5.5-acre site to the City of Auburn for its appraised value of $305,000. The city would use the land to expand neighboring Eckhart Park.
The city has agreed it will not take possession of the existing highway department site until two years after the sale closes. The Auburn Common Council already has approved the purchase and is awaiting the County Commissioners’ approval.
If the Waterloo site is found to be unsuitable for the highway department, the commissioners said, they would build a new highway headquarters to the county farm property at the west edge of Auburn. That site already is home to the county’s one-year-old Community Corrections Center.
Commissioners have said they prefer the Waterloo site because of its central location, its access to U.S. Highway 6 and its separation from busy Auburn traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.