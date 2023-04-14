AUBURN — Richard “Dick” Toy, WB9VDK, was recognized for his many years of service to the Northeastern Indiana Amateur Radio Association (NIARA) as station trustee at the organization’s monthly meeting.
He retired from this position after 40 years of service.
The station trustee has multiple responsibilities, including overseeing maintenance, repair and day-to-day operation of on-the-air equipment owned by the group such as the two-meter repeater. In addition, the station trustee is a position licensed by the Federal Communications Commission with responsibilities for overseeing the organization’s on-the-air compliance with any club rules as well as federal and state laws.
The trustee is empowered to take proper action to ensure compliance and must notify the membership of any problems or special conditions concerning operations and must also appear and make a report at the regularly scheduled club meetings upon request.
Toy was awarded a recognition plaque and a lifetime club membership.
The newly appointed station trustee is Jeff DeLucenay, KB9QG.
