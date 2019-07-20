WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board will conduct a work session Tuesday at 6 p.m. at DeKalb Middle School.
The district recently completed a Listening Tour through a series of four meetings. They allowed school officials to hear directly from the community on various topics, including facility needs for the district.
“The meetings were very helpful to gather feedback, hear suggestions, provide clarification on a number of topics and open lines of communication between the district and community. I have enjoyed the opportunity and can see a pathway for continuing these types of conversations in the future,” said Superintendent Steve Teders.
The work session will be open to the public for the purpose of conducting the school corporation’s business as it relates to immediate facility needs. It will help set the stage for future long-range planning, according to the district.
Although it is open to the public, it is not considered a public community meeting. The opportunity to receive written feedback from those attending will be made available, and feedback will be reviewed by the administration and school board, the district said.
