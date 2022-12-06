FORT WAYNE — Registration is open for the annual Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Indiana on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Metea County Park west of Cedarville, northeast of Fort Wayne.
The Fort Wayne Plunge is one of 16 taking place around the state, with a goal to collectively raise more than $800,000. The 2022 Fort Wayne Plunge raised more than $65,000, with over 200 people participating.
This fun and safe event consists of individuals and companies from all over northeast Indiana raising funds through pledges and donations for the chance to take a “plunge” into the freezing cold water and prove they are “Freezin’ for a Reason.” The event raises funds for state and local Special Olympics programs and generates awareness of the power of the Special Olympics movement, which allows children and adults with intellectual disabilities to live active lives through inclusion, socialization, exercise, and friendly competition.
Currently, there are over 16,000 athletes that participate in at least one sport through Special Olympics Indiana. The event is fun, safe and simple: to be a plunger, register online at soindiana.org/polar-plunge, raise a minimum of $85 in pledges and show up at Metea County Park, 8401 Union Chapel Road on Feb. 11 to take a quick, but exhilarating plunge into the ice-cold lake water. Plungers must be at least 12 years of age or older.
Organizers encourage as many individuals, businesses, organizations and schools as possible to get involved by putting together teams of plungers. There are also sponsorship opportunities available to help further support the cause.
For more information, contact event chair Jake Pickett at 402-9633, by email at jake.s.pickett@gmail.com or online at soindiana.org/polar-plunge.
