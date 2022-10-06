AUBURN — Classic City Creamery has received a $2,500 matching grant from Auburn Main Street for improvements made to the exterior of the building.
The improvements included new paint, new lighting, signage placement and a new awning.
Auburn Main Street’s Facade Improvement Program is a 50% matching grant, with a maximum grant amount of $2,500. The program focuses on the improvement of existing buildings.
Eligible expenses include exterior building improvements, exterior lighting, new and/or renovated signs and awnings, façade windows and doors and similar projects.
In addition to code and ordinance compliance, any facade improvement project is required to comply with specific design guidelines intended to retain and/or enhance the character and historical value of the downtown business district. Buildings eligible for the grant must be at least 50 years old and used for commercial purposes.
Auburn Main Street said it is looking forward to unveiling a new facade program that is more robust with a larger match amount in 2023.
For more information on this and other program information, visit auburnmainstreet.org.
