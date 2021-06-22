AUBURN — State Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, recently was inducted into the Anthony Halberstadt Chapter of the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution in Fort Wayne.
SAR is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and teaching American history to future generations.
To join SAR, one must be a direct descendant of a Revolutionary War Patriot and establish eligibility by providing the appropriate documentation of this ancestor. Once acquired, the applicant must be sponsored by two current SAR members.
"I am a direct descendant of Patriot Daniel Strong, who fought courageously for the freedoms we cherish almost 250 years later," Kruse said. "With many organizations today trying to rewrite history, I am excited to be able to join the Anthony Halberstadt Chapter to not only help preserve our nation's history, but spread patriotism in our area."
Some of the many notable activities the chapter participates and arranges in the community include: celebrations of historic events and national holidays; the Joseph S. Rumbaugh Historical Oration Contest; the George S. and Stella M. Knight Essay Contest; and the Americanism Elementary School Brochure and Poster Contest.
"I look forward to being an active member in the chapter," Kruse said. "I have written and supported legislation that ensures our schools teach civics and history, and I look forward to further supporting causes like this at home in our community."
To learn more about SAR, people can visit sar.org, and to learn more about the Anthony Halberstadt Chapter, visit halberstadt.indianasar.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.