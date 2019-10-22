AUBURN — In advance of this fall’s general election, KPC Media Group and The Star will host a public debate featuring candidates for contested mayoral races in Auburn and Garrett, as well as a city council race in Butler.
The debate will run from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at the Kruse Plaza, 5634 Opportunity Way, Auburn. Admission to the event is free.
DeKalb County residents are not only encouraged to attend, but also to submit questions in advance for panelists to pose to the candidates.
The Auburn mayor’s race features newcomers Republican Mike Ley and Democrat Sarah Payne. They are vying to replace Norm Yoder, who is not seeking re-election after serving 20 years in office.
The Garrett mayor’s race features incumbent Democrat Todd Fiandt and Republican challenger Larry Getts.
In Butler, voters will decide the at-large City Council seat between incumbent Democrat Elizabeth Chrisman and Republican challenger Bill White.
Fiandt, Getts, Ley and Payne have committed to participate in the debate.
Anyone unable to attend the event in person can still watch it via a Facebook Live stream on The Star’s Facebook page at facebook.com/TheStarDeKalbCounty.
Early voting for the 2019 municipal general election began on Oct. 8. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.
KPC Media Group Executive Editor Steve Garbacz said the debate is a new way the local newspaper is working to get voters informed about the people who are seeking local office and what they believe in.
“DeKalb County is sporting some of this year’s hottest contested races, so we hope the community will take this new opportunity to get informed about the candidates on the ballot,” Garbacz said. “While national races like president typically get the most interest, local leaders like your mayor and city council members are more likely to make decisions that directly impact your day-to-day life.”
Next week’s event will offer head-to-head debate in each of the three races.The Butler candidates will take the stage for 30 minutes of questions, followed by 45 minutes each for the mayoral candidates in Garrett and Auburn.
Other candidates, including unopposed candidates in attendance, will also have an opportunity to briefly address the crowd at the end of the event.
Topics will cover current events and issues facing the communities and DeKalb County.
Residents are encouraged to submit questions for the candidates. People can submit questions ahead of time by emailing them to Garbacz at sgarbacz@kpcmedia.com. KPC staff will also be passing out note cards at the debate and attendees can jot down a question that will be considered by the moderating panel in real time.
