See if you recognize yourself in this next common co-parenting challenge: "Lack of willingness to properly inform or share information regarding a child's medical issues/needs and school performance/grades."
Is this your current co-parenting situation? If the answer is yes, is this an anger and emotional reaction because of separation or divorce circumstance?
This co-parenting challenge does get discussed in my workshop because it is so common. It is also common for me to hear some of the reasons why one parent holds information, either medical or educational, from the other parent. The most common reason is that both parents have equal access to the information and "it's not my responsibility" to share or inform.
Depending on court orders, parenting plans or mediated settlement agreements, it may not be clear for both parents to have equal access. This is another reason for these topics to be discussed at the onset of separation or divorce, and if not then, then reach a clear understanding before final orders.
It is hard for me to understand the mindset of "not my responsibility" if parents are working as a "team" co-parenting their child(ren). Maybe it is true that an ex has access to the same information, but how much of an inconvenience would it be to share the knowledge?
Some parents who are in the middle of high-conflict co-parenting are under court order to use their co-parenting app (that they are court-ordered to have) to properly inform the other parent of any medical and/or educational information. Common for those orders is also a time frame in which to do that.
When parents are court-ordered to subscribe to a co-parenting app, it is most probably because the ordering judge wants communication to happen between the parties, but maybe the parties have exhibited poor communication behavior, and so the co-parenting app holds them accountable and it can be reviewed and monitored.
For me, as a co-parenting educator and co-parenting coach, the hope is for the co-parenting app to be used as a tool to get to a place of respectful and responsible communication and also to be responsible about properly informing, especially about things that may be time-sensitive.
Parents who attend my workshop who have this challenge interfering with their co-parenting want to talk about it, and we do, and that is fine, but what they end up realizing is that it is an issue that can be easily fixed.
I often refer to my four formula parts when parents what to know how to begin change to this challenge, as well as challenges in previous columns. The formula parts are a way, in every co-parenting situation, to begin effort and change to co-parenting that is anything less than respectful and responsible.
For this challenge, maybe it isn't your responsibility, and maybe your ex does have access to the same information, but teamwork for co-parenting it just doing those types of things (sharing information) that make the dynamic of a co-parenting relationship be united on all fronts. That is the example that should be set, to ensure that the child(ren) are not feeling stress, tension or upset about this, if it is an issue in your co-parenting relationship.
My four formula parts for reaching a goal of respectful and responsible co-parenting: 1) "make a choice" every day to co-parent respectfully and responsibly; 2) "set aside your differences" to do that; 3) always do the right thing, even if your ex isn't; 4) go for the Oscar.
I hope you all have a great week.
