Image of Hope Ranch in rural Auburn was the recipient of the generosity of others on last year’s GivingTuesday.
This year, ranch operator Alisha Shank decided to reverse roles, and the ranch, which offers a sanctuary of healing to those in need, and its clients did the giving.
About 20 clients of the ranch gathered on the Saturday after Thanksgiving and made 78 Christmas cards. They were joined by women from Hearten House Gospel rescue Mission of Auburn. Together, they delivered the cards to residents at Wesley Park Apartments in Auburn on GivingTuesday, which is celebrated as a global day of giving the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
“It was wonderful,” Shank said. “I saw many, many smiling faces, both on the clients that made them (cards) and also the residents that received them. “It was pretty cool,” Shank said.
As well as brightening the Christmas of others, this year’s GivingTuesday taught those who receive from Image of Hope to “give forward” Shank said.
Shank said the ranch plans to participate in another “giving back” project next GivingTuesday, which will be celebrated Dec. 1, 2020.
GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 to create a day that encourages people to do good.
This year marked the third time the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County has participated in GivingTuesday, and the shelter saw its most successful campaign yet, said shelter Executive Director Alisa Mills.
Preliminary totals Wednesday showed the shelter had raised $7,550 through donations received on GivingTuesday. In addition, Mills noted, people also conducted their individual campaigns on Facebook to benefit the shelter, and those totals probably will not be available until January.
“We’re very excited,” Mills said of the campaign’s success, which exceeded last year’s donations of $6,000.
Mills said the organization worked with Trine University to promote its campaign and make videos that were posted on Facebook.
Mills said the money raised will be used for general spaying and neutering at the shelter.
“We’re just so thankful for (the support),” Mills said. “We couldn’t do it without it.”
Trine University conducted its own GivingTuesday campaign, raising $175,172, which includes a 2:1 match by the James Foundation for anything that was given toward student scholarships, the university reported. The university saw 198 donors participate in the day of giving.
Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Indiana, serving DeKalb, Noble and Steuben counties, also was the recipient of the generosity of others on GivingTuesday.
“Our plea this year was: ‘We are asking for donations for handicap ramps this Giving Tuesday. The average ramp cost is $900. We know you probably can’t give $900, but we so, so appreciate anything you can give to help improve the quality of life for someone else. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,’” said Executive Director Marianne Stanley.
Habitat received $675, which will be matched dollar-for-dollar by Facebook, for a total of $1,350, Stanley said.
The Early Ford V-8 Foundation Museum near Auburn gave the date of GivingTuesday to its supporters as the date for end-of-year giving, said museum Executive Director Josh Conrad. The museum tied in the day with its capital campaign, Conrad added, sending mailers to its members and sending out an e-blast.
“It went fantastically,” Conrad said enthusiastically.
Offering sponsorships of museum space at $150 per square foot, the museum received more than 75 square feet in sponsorships, Conrad said, as well as the promise of two cars — a 1950 convertible from Georgia and a 1938 coupe from Tennessee — and numerous individual monetary donations.
During its GivingTuesday campaign, Life and Family Services of Kendallville received three donations, said Executive Director Debbie Derby.
The organization provides free and confidential pregnancy-related services to women and their families in Noble County. Its services include self-administered pregnancy tests educational classes, a voucher program and BABE store and peer counseling.
Derby said the organization did not a set a goal for GivingTuesday and noted that many different organizations are competing for dollars. Derby said the organization enjoys participating in GivingTuesday, which also provides an opportunity for Life and Family Services to gain some exposure about the work it does and the services it offers.
“We’re thankful for anything we receive,” Derby said. She said donations received on GivingTuesday will be used to purchase items such as diapers and wipes for its BABE Store.
With the mission of providing nutritious meat to area food banks and hunger relief agencies within Indiana, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry participated for the first time in Giving Tuesday this year. While final total of dollars raised was not yet available, the organization had set a goal of receiving $5,000 in donations, which will be used to pay meat processing fees, said Executive Director Debra Treesh.
