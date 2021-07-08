AUBURN — In one of his first gigs as the music scene gets back on track after COVID-19, Jordan Brooker will return home to play at the James Cultural Plaza in downtown Auburn.
Booker, who grew up down the road in Spencerville, will be performing Saturday. He will take the stage, weather permitting, after local artist Jensen Snyder. The concert is free and begins at 6:30 p.m.
“I am ecstatic about playing,” he said. “This is the first time I have been part of something at the James Cultural Plaza.”
It is also the first time he has been back to Auburn since 2014 or 2015.
The gig will be his second pre-pandemic as his band recently performed at The Basement in Nashville.
“We only got to play four songs. Three songs in, I realized we were almost done with the set,” Brooker said.
The concert on Saturday will cap off a busy week of action at the plaza. On Thursday and Friday night at 8 p.m., ensembles from the Fort Wayne Philharmonic will be on stage. Thursday’s concert will be a wind quintet and Freiman String Quartet. The Friday show will feature the Calhoun Brass Quintet and Harrison String Quartet.
Returning to Auburn, concert goers will notice that Brooker has changed his style. The once-country artist now has more of an alternative rock or Indy Rock vibe.
Brooker moved to Nashville, Tennessee in 2014 to pursue his music career.
“I started out in the country world. I am now playing more rock, which is the direction I wanted to go,” he said. “I am now being myself.”
Brooker’s website says his music is in a constant state of evolution. His sound is hard to pin down and his voice is unmistakable.
“I feel like I am just settling into my thing. It is a process that never stops,” he said.
Upon moving to Nashville, Brooker had success establishing himself as a songwriter having some commercial success. As a songwriter, he has been working tirelessly to develop his craft as an artist, songwriter and musician.
During the pandemic, Brooker took the time to hit the studio with his band. In December of 2019, Brooker and his band produced a record and started releasing singles off of it as the pandemic drug on. Since then, he has cut five or six new songs.
“The record (Young Troubadours Almanac) bridges the gap from where I started to where I am now,” he said. “It is interesting to look back on it with a better perspective.”
His latest release is titled Leonidas With a Smile.
His musical influence comes from 2000s Indy Rock bands like Third Eye Blind, Jimmy Eats World and Augustana.
He said although Nashville is known for its country music scene, the city actually has a cool eclectic scene.
“There really is a super diverse music scene here,” he said. “With the rate the city is growing, we have all different kinds of people pouring in. Everyone is super inviting and looking to help each other.
“Whatever is in the cards for me, I am excited as long as I keep playing shows. That is important. I am cool with whatever”
