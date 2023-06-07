Kneller named to dean's list
OXFORD, Ohio — Ally Kneller of Butler has been named to the dean's list at Miami University for the 2023 spring semester.
Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20% of undergraduate students within their division for the spring semester 2023 have been named to the Dean's list recognizing academic performance.
Kneller is earning a Bachelor of Arts in biology, premedical and pre-health studies.
