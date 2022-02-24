AUBURN — A Black history event Saturday in Auburn will highlight the two most prominent Black owners of Duesenberg luxury cars.
“Luxury and Controversy: The True Tales of Two Black Duesenberg Owners” will tell the stories of religious cult leader Father Major Jealous Divine and tap-dancing movie star Bill “Bojangles” Robinson.
Each owned an especially distinctive Duesenberg, said Elyse Faulkner, education and programs manager for the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
Faulkner will speak about Divine and Robinson on Saturday afternoon during “A Black History Tour Kickoff & Prelude — Inspired by the 1920s Harlem Renaissance,” sponsored by a new Fort Wayne nonprofit organization, Bring Black Up.
The museum is expecting up to 250 guests for the charity event, and Faulkner is hoping that many of them will attend her presentation in the museum’s education center.
Both Divine and Robinson purchased their Duesenbergs new from the Auburn Automobile Co. in the 1930s.
“Bojangles” Robinson was at the height of his fame when he bought his Model JN Duesenberg for $17,500 at the New York dealership on July 9, 1935. In that same year, he became the first Black performer to appear in a Hollywood film in an interracial dance number, alongside child star Shirley Temple. They would appear in four movies together and become lifelong friends.
With its extra-long body and low clearance, Robinson’s Duesenberg was “a unique and special car,” Faulkner said.
“Robinson and his Model JN were practically inseparable,” according to a ConceptCarz.com article. The entertainer owned the car until his death in 1949.
A 1978 New York Times article related a story from Claudia McNeil, a singer who performed with Robinson.
“We toured the United States, but I quit after I made a remark about his Duesenberg,” McNeil said. “My bottom was sore from riding all over the country in that thing. One day he overheard me talking about the ‘miserable touring’ in that Duesenberg. I knew he was going to fire me after that, so I left in Bridgeport.”
Robinson’s car was displayed at the Auburn museum as a loan from 1979-1984, Its present owner bought it for $594,000 in a 2013 auction.
“It is safe to say that few classics have been as comprehensively documented as this Duesenberg,” according to the website hemmings.com.
Divine also was at the peak of his notoriety in 1936, when he purchased the longest and widest Duesenberg ever produced. Its wheelbase of 14 feet, 10 inches is 2-3 feet longer than standard Duesenbergs.
At 7 feet in width, its stretched passenger compartment could seat 10 people. A special seat cushion raised Father Divine, who stood barely more than 5 feet tall, above other passengers. The interior included kneeling cushions for praying.
“I don’t want to call it ugly, but it’s certainly something,” Faulkner said about Divine’s car.
The Dean V. Kruse Foundation of Auburn owned Divine’s Duesenberg in the early 2000s before selling it to a private collector.
Divine preached against owning property, so he gave ownership of the Duesenberg to one of his followers, Faulkner said.
Faulkner’s presentation will focus on the colorful lives of the two celebrity owners.
“Both men had interesting life stories that led them to both acquiring America’s most luxurious cars as well as plaguing their legacies with controversy,” Faulkner wrote in a preview of the program.
The Reverend Major Jealous Divine, a name he gave to himself, was a spiritual leader from 1907 until his death in 1965. According to an online biography, he at various times claimed to be God and the second coming of Jesus Christ. Estimates of his followers range from tens of thousands to as many at 2 million at his zenith. He crusaded against lynching in the 1930s.
Widely popular in his time, Robinson became somewhat controversial after his death, when some critics labeled him an “Uncle Tom” who was co-opted by white society. However, the prevailing view is that he broke down many barriers for Black entertainers, and he was regarded as the most highly paid Black entertainer in the first half of the 20th century.
Coming at the end of Black History Month, Saturday’s event will include tours of the museum, musical entertainment, food, art displays and an art auction. Proceeds will go to the Black A.C.M.E Fund (Artists, Creatives, Musicians and Entrepreneurs) and The Talent Factory to be used for future programs, projects and events.
