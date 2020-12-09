WATERLOO — DeKalb High School bands presented a Christmas concert Tuesday night in the school’s auditorium.
That was followed by a series of three concerts Wednesday night, featuring the DeKalb Middle School bands in three grade levels at the school’s commons area.
“While things were different it felt great to perform in front of people!” said Shanna Lank, director of bands for DeKalb Central Schools.
All concerts observed attendance limits prescribed by the DeKalb County Health Department to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
“We typically have our performances venues full of parents, guardians, siblings, past and present Brigade family and family friends to perform to. While the audience was obviously smaller, it allowed all of us to appreciate the type of program we have significantly more,” Lank said.
“What is cool is BTV is now live streaming all of our band concerts. This has allowed family members across the country to watch their student(s) perform. In fact, the high school bands had audience members in Pennsylvania watching on Tuesday night! This is something we look forward to continuing for our future concerts,” Lank said.
Once everything is processed, people will be able to watch the recordings of both concerts on BTV, or Baron TV, on Auburn Essential Services channel 22 or online at auburnessentialservices.net by clicking on “Watch YCN” on the top navigation bar.
“In a year with so much change and inconsistency, it was nice to do something ‘normal,’” Lank said. “We were able to share some Christmas cheer, play in front of our extended Brigade band family, and allow our remarkable musicians do what they are passionate about, performing!”
