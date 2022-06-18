These tickets were paid in Butler City Court June 6-16. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Sammy L. Abdulrahim, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AS).
Jacob W. Alt, Auburn, driving while suspended, $260 (AUB).
Haley N. Armstrong, Hudson, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Tucker B. Arnold, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Brenda J. Avila, Auburn, hands free, $171 (AUB).
Payton R. Parker-Beneke, Avilla, speeding, $150 (DC).
David L. Booth, Fort Wayne, speeding, $135.50 (BPD).
Jordan T. Bouse, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Tevin C. Bowen, Fort Wayne, littering, $171 (AUB).
Berlin M. Bowman, Auburn, animal at large, $160.50 (DC).
Roger W. Bredow, Commerce, Georgia, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Debber A. Chairs, Lansing, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
John E. Claydon, Angola, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, $235 (DC).
Bryce C. DeVore, Alma, Michigan, illegal U-turn, $171 (AUB).
Destine P. Dexter, Guys, Tennessee, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Alexa M. Emerson, Huntertown, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Zackery T. Felger, Angola, speeding, $150 (WPD).
Jukobie D. Frye, Hephzibah, Georgia, speeding, $175 (ISP).
Sonia Y. Gadea, Indianapolis, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Pascal N. Gashema II, Dayton, Ohio, speeding, $171 (BPD).
Trevor J. Gauthier, Ossineke, Michigan, expired plates, $150 (DC).
Heather A.M. Gierke, Syracuse, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Jenie L. Griffin, Waterloo, hands free, $171 (AUB).
Bryan J. Grinnell III, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Lisa E. Hickman, Auburn, hands free, $171 (AUB).
Joseph L. Hogue, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (BPD).
Peter B. Hudson, Indianapolis, expired plates, $150 (ISP).
Mackenzie K. Kline, Ossian, no license, $175 (GPD).
Benjamin A. Klute, Ypsilanti, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Dane W. Knapp, Corunna, speeding, $150 (DC).
Travis L. Knapp, Auburn, speeding, $196 (DC).
Todd E. Kubica II, Edgerton, Ohio, expired plates, $150 (BPD); no seat belt, $25 (BPD).
Kristina M. Luth, New Haven, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Robert D. Manuel, Garrett, speeding, $165 (DC).
Rodrigo Marquez, Avilla, window tint violation, $165 (ISP).
Dennis L. Miller, Angola, false report of driver’s record of duty status, $235 (ISP).
Amanda N. Moore, Garrett, distracted driving, $171 (ISP).
Albert Patman III, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Emma G. Pechota, Ann Arbor, Michigan, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Rick Perez, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Jessica M. Perfitt, Enumclaw, Washington, failure to change address on license, $150 (ISP).
Jazmen P.E. Pickering, Fort Wayne, disregarding stop sign, $171 (AUB).
John D. Priskorn, Auburn, speeding, $165 (DC).
Jacob W. Raske, Garrett, disregarding stop sign, $171 (AUB).
Katelyn R. Rodenbeck, Hudson, speeding, $150 (DC).
Jonathan J. Ronau, Hicksville, operating commercial vehicle without periodic inspection, $235 (ISP).
Shannon R. Sexton, Hudson, distracted driving, $171 (DC).
Joshua T. Sharp, Angola, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Samantha A. Shaw, Kendallville, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Dania Y. Stearns, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (GPD).
Emily N. Stickan, LaGrange, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Zain Sultan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
Domonic P. Tardy, Anderson, speeding, $150 (DC).
Elizabeth R. Thomas, Auburn, distracted driving, $171 (AUB).
Teresa L. Thompson, Avilla, speeding, $171 (DC).
Jeffrey L. Tinkle, Mesquite, Texas, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Darladawn R. Welling, Albion, speeding, $175 (AUB).
Hunter G. Wermund, Fort Wayne, disregarding stop sign, $171 (AUB).
Grant E. Wolfe, Angola, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Vincent J. Worden, Auburn, speeding, $171 (WPD).
Evan M. Younger, Angola, speeding, $171 (ISP).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.