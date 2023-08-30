AUBURN — By June of this year, Auburn Sports Group had hoped to start work to renovate an existing building to use for future basketball and volleyball courts.
For much of this year, however, J.T. Fisher Properties LLC, Joseph Fisher, Terri Fisher, Rodney Sinn, Auburn Sports Group, First Secure Bank and Trust and Investor Mortgage Finance LLC have been involved in courts of the legal kind.
Some or all of the parties have been named as defendants in separate lawsuits filed in Allen and DeKalb counties.
In both lawsuits, the defendants are represented by attorney Neal R. Blythe of Mefford, Weber and Blythe PC of Auburn.
Plutus files lawsuit
In June 2023, Tampa, Florida-based company Plutus Mezzanine Fund I LLC, sued J.T. Fisher Properties LLC, Joseph and Terri Fisher, Auburn Sports Group LLC and First Secure Bank and Trust in DeKalb Superior Court II.
According to the lawsuit, on or about Jan. 21, 2022, J.T. Fisher Properties entered into a secured promissory note with Plutus, promising to pay Plutus the principal amount of $2.1 million with an annual interest rate of 25%.
The Auburn Sports Park also was collateral, as well as “all future proceeds from the contemplated Auburn Sports Park to be constructed on (the real estate), including, but not limited to sponsorships and naming rights until the loan is fully satisfied,” according to the lawsuit.
The initial term of the note was for six months, beginning on Jan. 21, 2022 and maturing on July 21, 2022, with all outstanding principal and interest owed to be paid to Plutus.
The note was extended, and matured on Jan. 21, 2023.
Despite the note maturing on Jan. 21, 2023, “J.T. Fisher Properties has failed to pay off the note,” the lawsuit states.
As of May 15, J.T. Fisher Properties owed over $3.25 million, which included the principal balance, unpaid interest and late fees, according to the lawsuit.
Daily interest has accrued since May 15 and will continue to accrue at a rate of 50% per year, in the amount of $2,876 per day, the lawsuit states.
Plutus also argues it is entitled to foreclose on the land and is asking the court to order the land to be sold to pay and satisfy the obligations owed to the company.
Plutus also is asking the court to appoint a receiver over the operations of J.T Fisher Properties and Auburn Sports Group.
On Aug. 7, Blythe filed a motion for an extension of time to answer the complaint, stating counsel had just been retained and requested additional time up to Sept. 6.
Judge Monte Brown granted the request.
River’s Edge lawsuit
On July 12, Allen Superior Court 2 Judge Craig J. Bobay ordered that a property in Berrien County, Michigan shall be sold by the sheriff of that county to satisfy the sums found to be due as soon as such sale can take place. Joseph Fisher and Terri Fisher have until the date of sale by the sheriff to pay all amounts due and owing to River’s Edge.
That lawsuit also names Rodney Sinn and Investor Mortgage Finance LLC as defendants.
Court documents indicate that on Feb. 7, 2023, River’s Edge entered into a second forbearance agreement with the defendants by a mortgage for real property in Bridgman, Michigan, located in Berrien County.
Documents also state River’s Edge “properly perfected” its security interest in the property when its mortgage was recorded on Feb. 23.
In that forbearance agreement, the defendants acknowledged their liability to River’s Edge for damages in the principal amount of $1.4 million.
River’s Edge contends the defendants failed to pay the $1.4 million on or before March 8, 2023. Pursuant to the agreement, failure of the defendants to pay River’s Edge constituted default of the agreement.
Upon default, the principal amount became immediately due and owing. Interest began accruing from the date of default at 18% per annum. The defendants are responsible for all costs and attorneys’ fees incurred by River’s Edge.
Court documents indicate that, as of July 12, River’s Edge’s damages are as follows: principal outstanding balance of $1.4 million; accrued interest of $86,991.73 and interest on unpaid principal balance continues to accrue at the rate of $690.41 per day.
According to court documents, River’s Edge is entitled to recover reasonable costs and attorney fees. As of July 12, River’s Edge has incurred $10,924.81 in costs and attorneys’ fees, and expects to incur no less than $3,780 in additional attorneys’ fees.
A history of Auburn Sports Group’s plans for DeKalb County AUBURN — The Auburn Sports Group had a vision to bring a grand park idea to northeast Indiana, likely influenced by Grand Park in Westfield. In January 2022, J.T. Fisher Properties LLC announced the purchase of the 168-acre former Kruse International and Sotheby’s RM Auction Park property southwest of Auburn. Auburn Sports Group, which includes Joseph Fisher, Terri Fisher, Rodney Sinn and his son Grant, planned to renovate and use the L-shaped building on the property for basketball tournaments. When completed, that facility would have had 10 basketball and volleyball courts. Outside, plans called for eight baseball/softball diamonds, and four soccer fields, three with a turf surface and with one natural grass. In December, the DeKalb County Economic Development Commission denied Auburn Sports Group’s request for an economic development bond. The EDC said documents provided by Auburn Sports Group constituted a proposal for funding but did not constitute proof of financing. Auburn Sports Group had sought $18 million in tax increment finance dollars In April, a post on the Auburn Sports Group’s Facebook page said, “Caution: Be aware of construction happening at the Auburn Sports Park!!!!” with two photos. No further postings have been made. For most of the summer, the property has been used to store hundreds of completed Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks due to lack of available of rail freight cars to take the vehicles to automotive dealerships.
