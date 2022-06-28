AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library will be adjusting the hours of the William H. Willennar Genealogy Center, beginning July 5.
Hours will be: Monday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesday, by appointment; Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, by appointment; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the genealogy center, and the library said it finds it fitting to celebrate by making it more accessible to the community.
“The DeKalb County community is incredibly supportive of the William H. Willennar Genealogy Center and values the importance of the many collections and history in our care,” said Executive Director Katie Mullins. “This is their library, and we want to provide them with as much opportunity to use it as possible.”
In addition to resources about family histories, the Genealogy Center also has a wealth of local history information ranging from maps and city directories to physical items. An example of these items include donations from the family of local Olympian and FBI agent Don Lash and a Native American axe. There are also many online resources available including the library edition of Ancestry.com and access to Fold3’s military database.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.