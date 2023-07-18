AUBURN — The Eckhart Public Library and the Friends of Eckhart Public Library will host an ice cream social for the community on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. in the library park.
The ice cream is being provided free of charge by the Friends of Eckhart Public Library. The community is invited to come to the library park for an evening of music and ice cream sundaes.
At 6 p.m., there will be a performance by the Auburn Community Band. The band will be performing on 12th Street, which will be closed between Jackson and Van Buren streets. Those attending are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket.
There is no cost to attend the event, and the library will be open for anyone that wishes to get a library card to explore its offerings.
“The Friends of the Eckhart Public Library are proud to partner with the Eckhart Public Library and the Auburn Community Band to bring the community a lovely evening of music and sweet treats,” says Friends board member Jenny Kobiela Mondor. “It’s going to be a lot of fun, and it’s a great way to enjoy some of the best that Auburn has to offer.”
