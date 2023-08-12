340 S. Broadway • 868-2351
Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday.
Announcement
As there has been a change in courier service, delivery of materials from other libraries are running slower. Library staff asks patrons to be patient during this transition.
Upcoming activities
• The annual Friends of the Butler Public Library book sale will take place through Tuesday. Monday is $2 bag day. Tuesday is free day.
• A knitting class from 9-10:30 a.m. for all levels of ability will be at the library each Monday, from Aug. 21 to Oct. 2.
• A quilting meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17. A quilting weekend will take place Aug. 18-20.
• DeKalb County Historian Mary Hollabaugh Diehl will lead a presentation about the Spencerville Covered Bridge at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22. The presentation will focus on the 150-year history of the structure, including various restorations, challenges and sense of community that has contributed to the bridge’s longevity.
Youth activities
• Graphic novel night, grades 3-5, 4:40-5:40 p.m. each Monday the library is open.
Adult and
family activities
• Tai chi classes take place at 5:45 p.m. every Monday the library is open. New students can begin at any time. Classes are priced at $60 for six weeks.
• Chair yoga meets at 9 a.m. each Tuesday the library is open. Cost is $15 for six weeks.
• Visit Ms. Teya for the weekly children’s craft.
• Beginners’ book club (grades K-2) meets at 3:30 p.m. every Monday the library is open.
• The Tall Tales book club (grades 3-5) meets at 4:45 p.m. every Monday the library is open.
• Toddler Time (ages 0-2 years) meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday the library is open.
New titles available
Biographies: “Never Give Up: A Prairie Family’s Story” by Tom Brokaw. “Elizabeth & Philip: A Story of Young Love, Marriage and Monarchy” by Tessa Dunlop. “Women We Buried, Women We Burned” by Rachel Louise Snyder.
History: “Valiant Women: The Untold Story of the American Servicewomen Who Helped Win World War II” by Lena S. Andrews.
Society: “Recoding America: Why Government Is Failing in the Digital Age and How We Can Do Better” by Jennifer Pahlka.
Cooking, food and wine: “Blueberries for Sal Cookbook: Sweet Recipes Inspired by the Beloved Children’s Classic” by Robert McCloskey. “Still We Rise: A Love Letter to the Southern Biscuit with Over 70 Sweet and Savory Recipes” by Erika Council.
Health, mind and body: “Stolen Focus: Why You Can’t Pay Attention and How to Think Deeply Again” by Johann Hari.
Religion and spirituality: “Gay Girl, Good God: The Story of Who I Was and Who God Has Always Been” by Jackie Hill Perry.
General information
Library card applications may be found on the Services page at the top of the library’s website.
Questions can be submitted through the library’s website about materials and services. A staff member will respond to inquiries.
WiFi is available to library patrons from the parking lot. To receive the best quality, visitors are asked to park as close to the building as possible.
More information may be found on the library’s website.
