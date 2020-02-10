ST. JOE — A traffic study of C.R. 59 north of St. Joe shows no need for changes, the DeKalb County Commissioners heard Monday.
Traffic is traveling below posted speeds, and only one collision occurred at the intersection with C.R. 56 due to failure to yield, a report said.
After a neighboring resident recently complained about C.R. 59’s safety, commissioners asked the Northeast Indiana Regional Coordinating Council to study the north-south road’s traffic between S.R. 8 and S.R. 1
County Highway Superintendent Ben Parker reported Monday on the study’s findings. He said the consultants do not recommend any changes.
The study showed the 85th percentile speed for traffic on C.R. 59 is 40-47 mph.
“There’s really no issue with the speed in that area. They’re running a pretty decent speed,” Parker said.
There is no consistent pattern causing crashes, he added.
“The biggest thing we have on this corridor is deer collisions and just running off the roadway … during snow conditions,” Parker said.
The study mentioned a concern about the angle of the C.R. 59 crossing of the Norfolk Southern railroad, Parker said. However, no collisions have occurred there in the past 11 years, and changing the crossing would be very expensive, he added.
County Commissioner Don Grogg expressed surprise that speeds are well under the limit and most accidents are occurring on dry pavement.
“There’s not much we can do about the animals and people not paying attention to stop signs.” Grogg said.
Parker said the deer population along C.R. 59 may be due in part to fewer people hunting deer.
Also Monday, the commissioners voted to spend $5,000 to buy all furniture left behind by the Community Corrections department at its former home in the County Office Building.
The furniture will be used by the county Probation Department. Probation director Michael Lapham said it is in good condition.
Grogg said the county typically does not buy furniture in this fashion, but it cannot pass up the savings. He estimated the furniture is worth two or three times the price being paid.
The Community Corrections department received new furniture with its recent move to the county’s new Community Corrections Center, which opened last week at the west edge of Auburn.
