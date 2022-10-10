FORT WAYNE — For some bands, Saturday’s Open Class Invitational at Homestead High School was one more opportunity to refine their shows in front of judges.
For others, the Scholastic component of the invitational represented the chance to earn a gold rating and qualify for state finals in that division.
In Scholastic Class B, Maconaquah, Manchester and Wawasee did just that, earning gold ratings and advancing to the state finals on Oct. 22 at Franklin Central High School. Bishop Dwenger, Bluffton, Eastside and Heritage received silver ratings, bringing their competition seasons to an end.
In Scholastic Class A, Delta, Northrop, Snider, Warsaw and Wayne earned golf ratings. Columbia City received a silver and New Haven received a bronze rating.
In Open Class D, Alexandria-Monroe, Taylor and Whitko earned gold ratings with awards of distinction for visual. Adams Central, Triton and Woodlan earned gold ratings and Elwood received silver.
In Open Class C, four bands — Angola, Concordia, Jimtown and Northwestern — each earned gold ratings, as well as awards of distinction for effect, music and visual. Garrett’s Railroader Regiment earned a gold rating, as well as awards of distinction for both effect and visual. Norwell also earned a gold rating, with a visual distinction.
In Open Class B, DeKalb earned a gold rating plus awards of distinction in effect, music and visual. Huntington North and North Side earned distinction awards for music and visual in addition to gold ratings. Northridge received distinction awards for effect and music, plus a gold rating. Leo achieved a gold rating.
In Open Class A, Carroll and Homestead each received gold ratings, plus awards of distinction in effect, music and visual.
Saturday was the first time the Baron Brigade performed its competition show in its entirety.
“It felt great to get the first full run out there and receive feedback on what we’ve been working on for so many months,” Baron Brigade director Shanna Lank said.
“It’s also great to hear when they receive ‘with distinction’ in all three categories: music, visual and effect,” she added. “You know we’re on the right track.
“We’re excited to add a little extra for this week’s show at Lafayette Jefferson High School for the ISSMA regional competition.”
Eleven Class C bands and 11 Class A bands will compete this Saturday at the Indiana State School Music Association’s Open Class regional at Carroll High School.
Northwestern opens Class C competition at 11 a.m., followed by Garrett at 11:15 a.m. Other bands competing are Jimtown (11:30 a.m.), Norwell (11:45), Angola (noon) and Twin Lakes (12:15). After a half-hour break, competition resumes at 12:45 p.m. with Knox, followed by Concordia (1 p.m.), Fairfield (1:15), NorthWood (1:30) and John Glenn (1:45).
Class C awards will be announced at 2 p.m. Open Class A begins at 4:15 p.m.
DeKalb and East Noble are among the 11 Class B bands that will compete Saturday in the ISSMA regional at Lafayette Jefferson High School.
Class D competition begins at 11 a.m. with awards at 2:15 p.m.
Munster begins Class B competition at 4:30 p.m., followed by North Side (4:45), DeKalb (5 p.m.), Northridge (5:15), Huntington North (5:30), Leo (5:45), Pendleton Heights (6:15), East Noble (6:30), New Prairie (6:45), Concord (7 p.m.) and Plymouth (7:15). Awards will follow at 7:30 p.m.
