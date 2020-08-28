WATERLOO — Each year, in August, the Perkins family of Waterloo lights a candle to honor the memory of those who have lost their battle to spinal muscular atrophy. It also is a time to recognize those warriors still battling the inherited neuromuscular disease. The Perkins’ daughter, Hannah Perkins, was born with spinal muscular atrophy Type 1.
After a food aspiration and lung collapse in 2003, Hannah was diagnosed with type 1 SMA. Doctors were not very optimistic about her future. She was not expected to live past the age of two.
“We are extremely blessed to have recently celebrated Hannah’s 18th birthday,” her mother, Jennifer Perkins, said.
According to the curesma.org website, SMA is caused by a mutation in the survival motor neuron gene 1. In a healthy person, this gene produces a protein that is critical to the function of the nerves that control the muscles. Without it, those nerve cells cannot properly function and eventually die, leading to debilitating and sometimes fatal muscle weakness.
Most people have two copies of the SMN1 gene. SMA occurs when both of an individual’s SMN1 copies are missing or mutated. Except in very rare cases, this happens when that individual has inherited two faulty copies of the gene: one from each parent. These parents do not have SMA themselves, but are said to be carriers of SMA.
There are four primary types of SMA: types 1, 2, 3, and 4. The type of SMA is based on the age that symptoms begin, and the highest physical milestone achieved.
No two people with SMA have identical experiences. Even among those with the same type, the experience of the disease can be different. Decisions about care and treatment should be made according to each individual’s needs, Perkins said.
SMA type 1, the most severe and the most common, is usually diagnosed during an infant’s first six months. Babies with SMA type 1 face many physical challenges, including muscle weakness and trouble breathing, coughing, and swallowing. They may need breathing assistance or a feeding tube. If not treated, type 1 can be fatal early on in life.
SMA type 2 is usually diagnosed after six months of age, but before two years of age. The first sign is often a delay in meeting motor milestones, or failing to meet milestones entirely. Individuals affected by SMA type 2 can typically sit up without help, though they may need assistance getting into a seated position, but they are unable to walk and will require a wheelchair.
SMA type 3 is usually diagnosed after 18 months of age, but before three years of age. However, SMA type 3 can be diagnosed as late as the teenage years. Individuals affected by SMA type 3 are initially able to walk, but have increasingly limited mobility as they grow and eventually, many need to use a wheelchair.
SMA type 4 is very rare. It usually surfaces in adulthood, and it leads to mild motor impairment. While symptoms can begin as early as age 18, they usually begin after age 35.
Additional recent information taken from smanewstoday.com, describes SMA type 0, also called prenatal onset SMA. It affects a baby that is still in the womb. It can be fatal before birth and is almost always fatal within the first year of life. SMA type 0 is characterized by poor fetal movements in the womb and abnormal breathing, severe weakness, joint abnormalities, difficulty swallowing, and respiratory failure at birth.
In contrast to SMA type 1 in which symptoms appear at birth or within the first few months of life, symptoms of SMA type 0 are usually present before birth in the later stages of pregnancy. The fetus is less active inside the womb than expected. After birth, babies’ ability to move, breathe, and swallow is significantly lower than that of healthy newborns. The affected babies do not develop any of the motor skills typically seen in infants their age.
“There are tests available when planning your family now, and also newborn screening to determine if an infant is affected. Today with advancements in medicine, there are options to manage the disease that weren’t previously available. The sooner those treatments are started, the better the outcome. There still, as of yet, is no cure,” Perkins said.
Hannah recently started back to school virtually, along with many other students. She has never attended school in person except to do quick summer tours before the students start back in the fall. Because of her medically-fragile condition, Hannah has utilized video chat to receive instruction and interact with her classes at school for years.
“Smiling, I tell Hannah she has pioneered the way students are learning virtually now, using digital technology,” Perkins said.
Hannah relies on accessing the world through her computer. She uses a camera mouse and micro light switch to access her laptop. The assistive technology requires minimal movement. Her school day covers subjects she enjoys like science, digital art, and Spanish I this year.
In her free time you will find her reading books online, listening and watching music videos, creating art using Adobe Photoshop, “battling” her dad on a website together, and helping her mother prepare food using a special cup-pouring device she can activate with her switch.
Hannah’s parents say their daughter is very much like any other young adult except being “custom-made in a unique way,” which causes them to modify and adapt each situation at hand. She has a tracheotomy and is ventilator-dependent, tube-fed, and relies on her parents for her total care. Perkins said Hannah wakes up joyful each day asking what’s on their “to-do” list.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, the family has had to adjust its routine to protect Hannah even more. Normally, a close friend would visit through the week and play games and do crafts with Hannah. She would also be visited by her grandmother. Now, it is through video chat and phone calls that she stays in touch.
“We are driven to find ways to help enhance Hannah’s daily journey,” Perkins said. “We continue writing the story of living with SMA and do it in as positive a way as possible. We hold onto hope regardless.”
