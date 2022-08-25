WATERLOO — The DeKalb County Central United School District is set to host a series of community outreach meetings over the next year designed to engage with families and community members on specific topics impacting the district.
The first community engagement forum is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. at DeKalb Middle School. Door #1 will open at 6:30 p.m. The topic of discussion will be school safety.
Superintendent Steve Teders will lead the discussion.
“We understand our first priority is to provide a safe and secure environment for our students and staff,” he said in a release. “We understand the importance of the responsibility. The trust our families and community place with the district does not go unnoticed.”
He said the district is constantly reviewing safety protocols and adjusting to situations that occur throughout the state and country.
District Safety Director Austin Harrison will also provide updated information during the forum.
Following the presentation, attendees will have an opportunity to submit questions in writing or ask questions directly relating to school safety. State law does prohibit certain aspects of school safety from being disclosed publicly.
Members of the school board, along with members of the law enforcement community, will be on hand.
Coffee, drinks and cookies will be provided by DeKalb Central Food Service Department. The forum is expected to last about an hour depending on the amount of questions asked.
Questions on the forum can be directed to Teders at steders@dekalbcentral.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.