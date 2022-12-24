I’ve touched base on this before, but with Christmas right around the corner, this is a great time to raise awareness to a valuable tip again, so it is fresh, should a situation arise during the holiday. The common situations that arise are usually related to the holiday visitation schedule.
One parent may not be happy about the court-ordered visitation schedule, but these orders are actually a great guide, especially for co-parents just starting their journey without having a co-parenting standard or expectations in place, or for those whose co-parenting is less than respectful and responsible.
Most standard language in orders for holiday visits is split even and odd years, with specified beginning and ending dates and times, alternating holidays. The reason I am sharing that is because some of you may be using this standard as your holiday plan, even though it may cause your children to miss out on some things. That is OK. Things happen all the time that will cause a change of plans in co-parenting. The reason I am bringing it up now is about mindset. Changing your mindset in co-parenting about many different things is a powerful tool, that can really help with change.
As an example, I had a former coaching client who had a very difficult time being away from her children during the holidays. All of the holidays. Halloween a few years ago, was her first experience being away from them and she, at 33, admittedly struggled terribly. Sad, crying, depressed, didn’t want to get out and about. All of that happened and then she contacted me for a co-parenting coaching session. We discussed something that forever changed her mind about her children not being with her for any of the holidays, but with their father and extended family.
We discussed that family relationships that were important to the children before separation or divorce don’t change (or shouldn’t) for the children because of separation or divorce. Those relationships need to continue being nurtured. Her ex’s extended family love their children, so rather than her focusing on not being with her children, I suggested she change her mindset to that her children are with people who love them and they are enjoying that time with them.
One of the top 10 co-parenting pitfalls, according to Paulette Janus, is focusing on the absence of your child when they are not present. This was a reminder for her and a big change for how she handled the holidays moving forward.
My experience with workshop attendees, as well as coaching clients, is that sometimes it does take someone on the outside looking in to give a different perspective, especially if their co-parenting is high conflict and/or less than respectful and responsible.
Effort is effort no matter how small and change is change no matter how small. My client did very little work to change her mindset, but it resulted in a huge impact for her co-parenting relationship. That is my hope for anyone reading this and who can relate.
When you are co-parenting through the holidays, it is important to co-parent in a way that allows the holidays to continue to be happy ones for the children. That may need to start with changing your mindset.
I hope you all have a very Merry Christmas.
