AUBURN — The Eckhart Public Library and the Auburn City Steakhouse have received Outreach Awards for historic preservation.
ARCH Inc., a historic preservation non-profit in Fort Wayne, has been presenting historic preservation awards for 42 years, but in 2020 the awards include something new.
The inaugural Outreach ARCHie Awards this year make a specific effort to recognize the top historic preservation projects regionally. Traditionally, the ARCHie Awards have focused on Allen County, where ARCH was founded in 1975 and where much of its work has been focused. But as ARCH has grown, it has come to serve all of northeast Indiana.
The 2020 Outreach honors have been presented to the two projects in Auburn that are good examples of the variety of value historic preservation projects provide to a community, ARCH said in a news release.
The library received the ARCHie Outreach Award, with the Auburn City Steakhouse receiving a commendation.
"The historically sensitive restoration of the Eckhart Public Library to correct extensive interior damage after a 2017 fire included rebuilding many areas of the 1996 addition. The building’s exterior was also cleaned, its brick tuckpointed, a new tile roof matching the original was fabricated and installed and wood was repainted in the original color scheme. The art glass windows were also reglazed.
"This restoration project saved an iconic Auburn building for not only today’s library users but also tomorrow’s and sustains this beautiful piece of Auburn’s community identity for all to enjoy and benefit from," ARCH said.
MKM architecture+design of Fort Wayne was the project architect and nominated the library project.
"The Auburn City Steakhouse restoration gives Auburn residents and the many people who visit the city a comfortable and stylish place to enjoy a good meal in surroundings that they’ll remember as something special, something distinctively Auburn. Such destination restaurants are valued tools in the economic development and tourism plans of successful cities, and the Steakhouse project exemplifies the contribution historic preservation makes to the success," ARCH said.
ARCH will be announcing nominations for the 2021 ARCHie Awards in January. Everyone who knows of a historic building that has been successfully preserved in the past two years will be invited to nominate it for a 2021 ARCHie Award.
This annual award program recognizes the preservation efforts of individuals, businesses and institutions in Fort Wayne, Allen County and northeast Indiana. ARCHies for outstanding single family, multifamily and commercial restoration projects as well as organizational and institutional projects may be awarded as worthy candidates are identified. Any nominated project must have had exterior restoration work that is visible to the general public, have been completed in the past two calendar years and be located in Allen County or one of these counties of northeast Indiana: Adams, Wells, Huntington, Wabash, Whitley, Kosciusko, Noble, DeKalb, LaGrange and Steuben.
