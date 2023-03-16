AUBURN — The DeKalb County Council Tuesday approved the first readings of two ordinances setting out funding methods for the new DeKalb County Highway Department facility.
One ordinance authorizes the issuance of local income tax revenue bonds, not to exceed $7 million, that are property tax-backed, to provide funds for the highway department project. The second ordinance appropriates the proceeds of the bonds to pay for the project.
The council approved a resolution setting a public hearing on the ordinances for the council’s next meeting on April 11, before the council votes on a second and final reading.
The new DeKalb County Highway Department will be located on Waterloo’s east edge off of U.S. 6. It has a guaranteed maximum price of $8.749 million and will replace the department’s outdated facility on Auburn’s Ensley Avenue.
The project includes five buildings: an existing office and new truck shop, a parking garage, non-heated storage, salt barn and fuel station.
FCI Construction will build the facility using the “build, operate, transfer” delivery system.
Last month, the council voted to move forward with setting a bond term of 15 years, with an option of a 10-year payoff. The final determination of 10- or 15-year term would be decided after analysis of hard numbers.
“Last month’s discussion, we talked about term, and we wanted some information to look at. Do we go with 10-year debt, a 15-year debt, or a 15-year debt that you call in 10 years?” financial consultant Jeff Peters reminded the council.
“The difference in a 15-year amortization versus a 10-year, interest-wise, is about a million dollars,” Peters said.
Peters said a 15-year term would use about 36.5% of the county’s annual Local Income Tax Economic Development funds, where the 10-year consumes about 49%.
The difference is about $210,000 per year, so the question becomes whether $210,000 more per year in LITED is more valuable than the million dollars interest paid across the next 15 years, Peters explained.
“With the 15-year amortization, and the 10-year call, the difference in interest is about 700,000 (dollars). So again, you still have that $210,000 a year difference, but at that point in time, if you’re going to call those bonds in at the end of that 10-year period, you will have needed to have put back $2,805,000 as well. You’ll need to squirrel that away as well as the other,” Peters said.
“As a council, we had told the commissioners that they must bring their project in under $10 million. That was the limit that we put on them, and in all three scenarios that Jeff has presented, they do meet that goal — they come in under that dollar amount,” said council President Rick Ring.
Ring said the same information presented to the council also was sent to the commissioners.
Ring said the commissioners recommend going with a 10-year pay-back, saving the $1 million in interest.
“They thought they could do, they could get by with less in their annual … LITED budget,” Ring said.
“There are no new taxes involved here. This is income that they have, already are, receiving. They’re committing their funds to this.”
“What we had discussed last month was these are going to be bonds paid for through the LITED funding with property tax backing if there’s a default or no money in the other fund,” Ring said.
“It just gives us a little bit better of an interest rate, but we’re not actually going to use property tax funding unless there’s a major catastrophe and we just use all the other funding,” he noted.
