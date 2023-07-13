Burger sales to raise funds for sidewalks
WATERLOO — The Waterloo Park Board will be grilling burgers from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Francis Thomson Park to raise funds for the sidewalks that connect the new parking lot to the veterans memorial.
Lunch includes a choice of cheeseburger, hamburger or pork patty. Pasta salad, baked beans, chips and a cookie are included for $10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.