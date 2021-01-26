AUBURN — Barbara Olenyik Morrow has been named president of the DeKalb County Community Foundation Board.
Morrow received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism from Indiana University. She worked for newspapers for 12 years and was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for editorial writing.
The author of six books for children and adults, she loves history and much of her work highlights aspects of Hoosier history. Since moving to DeKalb County in 1979, she has served on and chaired numerous school, church, and community committees.
As the foundation’s president, Morrow said she welcomes the opportunity to promote its mission. She enjoys sharing stories of how donors’ gifts collectively impact and significantly improve the community’s quality of life.
Morrow and her husband, Douglas, a local optometrist, have four adult sons and one grandson.
Also serving on the foundation board are Vice President Tasha Eicher; Secretary Angie Holt; Treasurer Melissa McLaughlin; and members Scott Armstrong, Jennifer Bell, Allison Carnahan, Justin Clark, Loraine Hartranft, Becky Hefty, Judy Hey, Zach Lightner, J. Bryan Nugen, Terry L. Rayle, Kathie O. Swaim and Norm Yoder.
This year marks the foundation’s 25th anniversary. Since its creation in 1996, donors have helped build more than $21 million in permanent and nonpermanent endowment funds that grant over $500,000 a year to worthy local causes.
