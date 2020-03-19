AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced 23 people for criminal offenses during hearings March 11-13 in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Benjamin Delong of the 200 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was sentenced to two years, which may be served on work release, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was fined $1, and his driving license was suspended for one year.
James Saylor Jr. of the 1400 block of Hurd Street, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined $75 for making a false identity statement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Tylor Kooistra of the 1300 block of Lori Lea Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 60 days of incarceration, all suspended except 20 days, for reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor. He received one year of probation and was fined $75.
Stacey Hendryx of the 2800 block of Reed Road, Fort Wayne, was fined $75 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Justin Watts of the 300 block of Weeks Street, Albion, was fined $75 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Maggie Scholer of the 900 block of South Main Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 98 days in jail, with credit for 49 days already served, and fined $1 for criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Carleigh Common of the 100 block of Adams Court, Ashley, was sentenced to 548 days in jail, all suspended except 26 days, for fraud, a Level 6 felony. She received credit for 13 days served in jail while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for 522 days and was fined $1.
Jessica Gallagher of the 8900 block of Summer Walk Drive West, Indianapolis, was sentenced to two years in jail, all suspended except 10 days, for nonsupport, a Class D felony. She received credit for five days served in jail while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for 720 days and was fined $1.
Shawn Bonilla of the 700 block of Phillips Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 180 days of incarceration and fined $1 for cruelty to an animal, a Class A misdemeanor. Bonilla received credit for 13 days served while the case was pending.
Joseph Colgan of the 600 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 60 days of incarceration and fined $1 for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jeremy Tuttle of the 400 block of Lane 275 A, Turkey Lake, Hudson, was sentenced to 10 days in jail, with credit for time served since March 3, and fined $50 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Cortney Henderson of the 1600 block of South Road, Garrett, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except 96 hours, for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. She was placed on probation for one year and was fined $1.
Axley Hicks of the 100 block of North Cowen Street, Garrett, received a pair of 96-hour sentences and $1 fines for possession of marijuana and public intoxication, both Class B misdemeanors. The sentences will be served consecutively.
Deazah Edwards of the 6000 block of Moeller Road, Fort Wayne, received a one-year suspended sentence, one year of probation, and was fined $1 for prostitution, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jonathan Smith of the 2200 block of Dunkelberg Road, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 90 days of incarceration, all suspended except 20 days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.15 grams, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year and was fined $100.
Adam Brinckman of the 16700 block of U.S. 20, Goshen, was sentenced to 20 days in jail, with credit for time served, and fined $75 for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Matthew Burelison of the 100 block of Lane 285 A, Crooked Lake, Angola, was sentenced to 60 days of incarceration, all suspended except 20 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. He received one year of probation and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Brian Rinard of the 2900 block of East Metz Road, Angola, received a 180-day suspended sentence, one year of probation, and was fined $1 for home improvement fraud, a Class B misdemeanor. He must pay $3,860 in restitution.
Julia Rinard of the 500 block of North Center Street, Waterloo, was fined $1 for home improvement fraud, a Class B misdemeanor. She must pay $3,860 in restitution.
Jeffrey Hicks of the 8600 block of Hollyhock Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 14 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for seven days served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 351 days and was fined $1.
Joshua Gordon of the 1200 block of Rohm Drive, Auburn, received a 180-day suspended sentence, up to one year of probation, and was fined $1 for resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Tivis Molina of the 4700 block of East 1150 North, Wolcottville, was sentenced to one year of incarceration and was fined $1 for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Jessica Marzion of the 3200 block of East 800 North, Kendallville, received a 60-day suspended sentence, one year of probation, and was fined $1 for possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
