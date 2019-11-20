The American Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to be a lifeline for patients in need this holiday season by making an appointment to give blood or platelets.
Six blood drives are scheduled in DeKalb County from Friday through Dec. 18.
Each donor who gives blood from now through Dec. 18 will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card by email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.
Donors can search for drives by ZIP code and make an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, online at RedCrossBlood.org, by calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
The entire donation process only takes about an hour, but donors can save time with RapidPass. Pre-donation reading and health history questions can be completed online to save about 15 minutes.
Donors receive a mini-health screening to help determine eligibility. It includes blood pressure, pulse and hemoglobin readings. First-time donors will learn their blood types soon after donating.
The Red Cross supports patients at 2,500 hospitals nationwide, including 80 hospitals in Indiana. Right now, Red Cross reports a critical need for type O blood donors.
Upcoming Red Cross blood drives in DeKalb County:
• Nov. 22, noon to 5 p.m., YMCA, 533 North St., Auburn;
• Nov. 23, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Cedar Lake Church of the Brethren, 2939 C.R. 15, rural Auburn;
• Nov. 26, 1-5:30 p.m., American Legion post, 515 W. 5th Ave., Garrett;
• Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn;
• Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., American Legion post, 118 N. Broadway, Butler; and
• Dec. 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. 7th St., Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.