AUBURN — The DeKalb County Council Tuesday indicated it is supportive of a proposal to create a full-time position in the courthouse maintenance department.
Courthouse maintenance supervisor Larry Lane has proposed creating the position, noting he has a part-time worker who is interested in moving into a full-time position. Lane said the person in the full-time position could learn what Lane does.
The DeKalb County Commissioners have said they are supportive of creating the position. Funding for the position would need to be approved by the council.
“Larry is a one-man-band,” said DeKalb County director of human resources Dotty Miller.
The county contracts for janitorial services, she added.
Councilman William VanWye asked Lane if he has enough work to keep a full-time employee busy.
“Yes,” Lane said without hesitation.
Based on an hourly rate of $15 per hour, the position would be paid about $31,200 annually, the council heard.
A final determination on the position and pay will be made when the council is presented with a job description and pay rate recommendation.
In other business Tuesday:
• In his monthly update, DeKalb County Airport Authority board member Randy Fox reported the airport has purchased a self-serve fueling tank for aviation gas for light aircraft.
Fox said light aircraft will be able to fuel themselves, using a credit card, and then park their aircraft or leave.
“We won’t have to be calling people in in the evening when someone comes in and needs fuel,” Fox explained.
He also reported that the airport authority visited the Meese Chapel Church property, which it has purchased.
“We purchased that from the Methodist conference. We asked them just for the facility. We got the facility and everything that’s in it,” Fox said.
“I think the state requires us to declare all those items as surplus property, and so I’m assuming at some point, when the weather improves, we’ll be having an auction to remove that material … There are tables, chairs, pews, children’s play equipment, refrigerators, stoves.”
Fox said the airport also has made contact with the DeKalb County historian to see whether there is an interest in moving the building.
“We’re not going to tear it down any time soon, but it is going to have to go at some point,” Fox added.
Fox said funding is in place to put down asphalt and new lighting for the new runway at the airport.
“That will go in this summer so the runway will be operational,” Fox said.
“The down side is we’re in a competitive bid. They did not fund the precision approach equipment replacement. So … if the weather’s bad, you can be up in the clouds or fog and the precision approach equipment will get the aircraft down to within about 300 feet of the ground, where you should be able to see the runway. That equipment will be inoperative for some period of time.”
Fox said it may be next year when the precision approach work is done.
“We’re going to hope that happens before, and like I said, we’ve applied for a grant to make that happen, but we just haven’t heard yet,” Fox added.
• Northeastern Center director Steve Howell reviewed his annual report, which was presented to the council at an earlier meeting.
“Northeastern Center is the community mental health center for DeKalb, as well as for Noble, Steuben and LaGrange counties,” Howell said.
Explaining the center’s budget, Howell said it receives direct service revenue, which is money received from Medicare, Medicaid, insurance companies and clients that is for direct services provided.
The center’s total gross service revenue for fiscal year 2022 was just over $21 million.
“There are adjustments to that, contractual adjustments, client assistance, bad debt, things like that, and that comes to a little bit over $9 million. So our net revenue out of that is right around $12 million,” Howell said.
Howell said the center also receives “non-fee revenue,” which are funds from the state, counties and hospitals.
Last year, that amounted to $7.5 million, Howell said, for a total net revenue of $19,498,113.
“It goes into our general operating expense,” Howell said of the revenue.
“It goes to support our general operations.”
Howell said about 28% of the center’s business is in DeKalb County, which, applying a formula, equates to a total net revenue of $3.2 million.
Expenses, applied the same way, came to $4.3 million in DeKalb County, he explained.
“Money from the state, money from the county, the last few years money from the provider relief fund, or ARPA or the various COVID-related funds have then been applied to subsidize each county,” Howell said.
Last year, the center served 1,082 residents of DeKalb County. The center has a 24/7 crisis line, which last year took 1,673 calls. Of those, 353 were from DeKalb County residents, he reported.
“At Northeastern Center, we are the safety net in the community,” Howell said.
“We are set up to serve whoever walks through our doors, regardless of payer source,” he added.
Howell said Northeastern Center operates five outpatient clinics — two in Noble County and one in each of the other three counties. It also has one adult psychiatric hospital in Auburn.
About a year ago, the center purchased the building formerly occupied by the Children First Center on Wesley Road.
Howell said a primary purpose of the new building will be a crisis stabilization unit, diverting people with mental health issues from jail, where they do not need to be.
