AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced six people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Jan. 11 and 12.
Johnni McNamara of the 200 block of West Pine Street, Topeka, was sentenced to 547 days in jail, all suspended except two days, and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. She received credit for one day served in jail while the case was pending.
Virgil Howell of the 11000 block of Road Z, Columbus Grove, Ohio, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except two days, for non-support, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for one day served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 363 days.
Christopher McComb of the 4700 block of West Riley Square, Angola, was fined $50 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Terry Nickolson Jr., of the 2000 block of Lane 150, Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 363 days and his driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Tristan Richmond of the 1100 block of Zimmerman Drive, Auburn, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 361 days and his driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Tracy Tate of the 7700 block of C.R. 34, Butler, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except four days, which has been served, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. She was placed on probation for 361 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.