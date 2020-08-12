WATERLOO — Extension of the Auburn-Waterloo Trail moved a step closer Tuesday with opening of contractor’s bids for the project.
The trail will be lengthened by one-half mile from the south limits of Waterloo, following alongside C.R. 427 north to Walnut Street, where sidewalks begin in the town.
Pulver Asphalt of Albion submitted the lowest price of $239,719 when the Waterloo Town Council opened bids at its meeting Tuesday in the Waterloo Depot.
Other bidders were: Brooks Construction $283,156; API Construction $323,033; and Phend & Brown $364,724.
The town’s engineer will review the bids. The council authorized awarding a contract to the “lowest responsible and responsive bidder” without waiting until the council’s September meeting. The engineer had estimated the project would cost just under $226,000.
The town’s Board of Zoning Appeals needs two members to reach a quorum, Town Manager Pam Howard said.
The board is scheduled to meet Aug. 26 to consider a height variance for a proposed barn.
“I don’t know if we have enough people to go ahead with the meeting,” Howard told council members. She said the board typically meets once or twice a year.
Police clerk honored
The council presented an award to Don Ladd, who is retiring after 10 years as clerk for the Waterloo Marshal’s Department and 25 years as a reserve officer.
Don took on “He’s done a fantastic job,” said Town Marshal Jay Oberholtzer, including the “daunting task” of working with evidence.
When the department was shorthanded after the shooting of Officer Steve Brady in 2011, Ladd covered two shifts voluntarily, the marshal said.
“I really admire what he’s done, and the dedication he’s always put in to the job,” Oberholtzer said.
“It’s been a pleasure working with the department and the town’s residents,” Ladd told council members. “It’s going to be hard to leave, but I’ll manage.”
He added, “I do thank you board members for having the confidence to hire me, to begin with, as the clerk.”
As a reserve officer, he said, “I didn’t know when I signed on for that, that I would be around for 25 years, but I enjoyed every cotton-pickin’ minute of it.”
“We are so thankful that you chose to serve,” Council President David Bolton told Ladd.
The council then hired Jan Hoffmeister as the new clerk for the Marshal’s Department. Oberholtzer recommended her from among five applicants for the position.
Veterans Park improvements planned
Howard said Jessica Miller, a local gardening enthusiast, has volunteer to plant flowers using money from a grant. The plantings would include wildflowers native to DeKalb County and coneflowers around the pond at new Veterans Park on the town’s south side.
Howard said the town’s Street Department “has done an amazing job” in the new park.
Councilman Jess Jessup proposed creating a butterfly sanctuary with milkweed.
Howard said Nucor Building Systems will donate a picnic shelter for Veterans Park, and the town will install two picnic tables
Nucor also has offered to help with a new sign to replace an aging sign for the town’s industrial park, where the company is located, Howard said.
“Nucor is just an excellent community partner,” she said.
