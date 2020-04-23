AUBURN — Mayor Mike Ley had not been so high since his hot-air balloon ride in 2015.
Wednesday, the mayor used foot power to rise 140 feet above the Auburn countryside, to the top of the city’s north water tower, just south of DeKalb High School.
“I thought it was an awesome experience,” Ley said afterward. “It was a lot of climbing. A lot of people would not understand how a water tower is made.”
Ley made the ascent while tagging along for a routine inspection of the tower, which had been drained for the procedure.
“For me, this is right in my wheelhouse. I want to know how everything’s made,” Ley said.
Members of the inspection team from Dixon Engineering said they did not recall a mayor ever climbing a tower with them.
The experts checked the structural integrity of the 750,000-gallon water tank and its overall condition, said Randy Harvey, superintendent of the Auburn Water Department, who joined Ley for the journey. They went up a 140-foot ladder to the top of the tank, then through a hatch and back down 50 feet inside the bowl.
“We do store drinking water in this tower, so we need to keep it in good working order for the customers and the citizens of Auburn,” Harvey said.
Dixon Engineering had power-washed the interior in what Harvey called “a quick rinse” to look for rust bubbles and paint abrasions caused by ice.
The inspection found a couple of rust blisters, and Harvey said Dixon Engineering may be able to make spot repairs instead of a full recoating. A rub test and adhesion test will determine how much paint coating remains inside the 19-year-old tank.
“We do know it needs an exterior overcoat, for sure,” Harvey said. Dixon Engineering’s full report will come later.
Ley, who became mayor on Jan. 1, is visiting each city department to become familiar with its operations. Monday, he spent the day at the water pollution control plant on the south edge of Auburn.
“I was looking at what happens to the water after we use it,” Ley said. At the end of the treatment process, what used to be sewage “looks like lake water — clear as a bell,” he added.
His aerial experience Wednesday ended with less drama than his balloon ride.
“I hadn’t been that high in the air” in years, he said. “The last time was when I was in that hot-air balloon crash over in Marshall County.”
In September 2015, Ley’s balloon ride near Plymouth ended with a crash into tall trees, stranding him, the pilot and Ley’s sister 80 feet above the ground. They remained stuck for an hour until the basket dropped closer to the ground and Ley rappelled down a strap to safety. Rescuers then freed his sister and the pilot.
