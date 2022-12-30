Law enforcement officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests Dec. 28, according to DeKalb County Jail records. There were no arrests reported Dec. 26-27.
Timothy Schieber, 45, of the 6400 block of South Old U.S. 27, Pleasant Lake, was arrested at 10:33 a.m. Dec. 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s department on a warrant alleging violation of veterans treatment court, alleging Level 5 charges of possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a handgun with prior and altering handgun identification mark; and a Class A misdemeanor charge of resisting law enforcement.
Jamie Moreland, 60, of the 4900 block of C.R. 28, Butler, was arrested at 10:42 p.m. Dec. 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.