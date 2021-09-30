AUBURN — When it came down to picking the top showman for the Dairy Feeder and Steer Show on Wednesday, two young ladies were front and center in the show arena.
The two best friends are no stranger to the show arena, or competing against each other. During the 2020 Dairy Feeder and Steer show, the two competed against each other. They also competed against each other at the Indiana State Fair.
Carlie Taylor, a member of the Fairfield Farmers 4-H Club, and Madison Haynes, a member of the Nevershirk 4-H Club, were the only two in the ring to take home premier showmanship honors for the species.
In the end, the honor went to Taylor who made it two years in a row after capturing the title in 2020. Taylor was honored as the Indiana State Fair Supreme Showman in August. Haynes took home Reserve Supreme Champion Showman from that contest as well.
Going into Friday night’s supreme showman competition, Taylor is looking to do it again and continue her reign as the top showman.
“Winning the state fair was huge,” Taylor said after Wednesday’s show.
Show judge Brian Gilliland of LaGrange County, complemented both girls on their showing ability before presenting Taylor with the honor.
“These are two excellent showmen who can show calves for me anytime,” he said.
He encouraged them to take the “talent they have and share it with others.” Gilliland encouraged the girls and others in the senior showmanship division to work with the younger 4-H members to share their wisdom.
“There are no losers when you get to these big steers,” he said. “This is a hard project. It takes a family to get these steers to a county fair.”
Kiersten Haynes, Madison’s younger sister, took home grand champion honors in the dairy steer competition.
“I am definitely excited,” she said after the show. “I knew he would do pretty well. There was a lot of good competition.”
Her champion steer took home the Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Feeder award in 2020.
“It took a lot of early mornings and late nights along with a good feed schedule and the right diet,” Kiersten said when asked what raised her steer to the next level.
While judging the heavyweight steer division, Gilliland said, “This might be the best set of heavyweight steers I’ve seen all summer.”
Lilyan Kreischer took home Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Steer and Reserve Champion Heavyweight Dairy Steer.
Taylor showed the Grand Champion Dairy Feeder and Graden Pepple showed the Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Feeder.
DeKalb County Rate of Gain winner went to Lydia Strong, whose steer gained an average of 3.58 pounds a day. Rylynn Winebrenner took home reserve honors for rate of gain.
Intermediate Showman was Paige Kreischer and Junior Showman was Jaxson Dale.
