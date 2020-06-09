Two local school boards and two local school board members have earned Exemplary Governance Awards from the Indiana School Boards Association.
The DeKalb Central and DeKalb Eastern school boards achieved Commendable status from the ISBA.
In individual awards:
• Larry Getts of the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District board achieved Advanced status.
• Heather Krebs of the DeKalb County Central United School District reached Distinguished status.
Each individual Exemplary Governance Award level is determined by points a board member earns by attending continuous improvement and professional development activities. Board designations are awarded based upon every board member’s accumulation of points during consecutive years of board service.
A Commendable Exemplary Governance Award requires that each individual board member must be at EGA Level One, earning 75 points or more.
A Commendable board must submit an annual performance portfolio by Dec. 31 documenting its adherence, completion and/or validation of: board self-assessment with ISBA, an annual board retreat, annual review of corporation goals, evidence of the board’s commitment to student achievement, evidence of a board’s continuing education and professional development commitment, evidence of an annual superintendent evaluation and adoption of a board compact and/or code of ethics.
ISBA said the individual school board members and collective school boards it recognized “have shown extensive dedication to their professional development by attending ISBA and other sanctioned events throughout the year.”
The association provides board members with numerous professional development opportunities every year. They keep members informed and educated on best board practices, legislative changes, legal updates and policies that need to be considered. Recognition through
This year, ISBA presented 87 Commendable Individual awards, 37 Advanced Individual Awards, 44 Distinguished Individual awards, and 19 Exemplary Individual awards — the highest level of award.
For collective school board recipients, ISBA honored 92 Commendable boards, one Advanced board, three Distinguished boards, and one Exemplary board.
