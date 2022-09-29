AUBURN — The DeKalb Chamber Partnership recently announced the finalist for this year’s Duesy Awards.
Each year the chamber recognizes area businesses, leaders and educators with the DeKalb awards for excellence in business community and education.
The Duesy’s are a series of eight awards designed to recognize those going above and beyond in the community.
This year the chamber received 150 nominations from the community. Those nominations were paired down to three finalists in each category. These were announced Tuesday during a Facebook Live event.
The finalists include:
• Educator of the Year — Mark Claxton, Garrett High School; Holly Wright, JE Ober Elementary School and the kindergarten team at JR Watson Elementary School
• Education Award — Kim Clark, Butler Elementary; DeKalb LEADS and Tonya Weaver, Garrett Kyser-Butler Schools
• Young Professionalof the Year — Mark Burnworth, Tascha Zolman and Beau & Alyssa Schendel
• Seasoned Professional of the Year — Tonya Weaver, Tyler Cleverly and Matt Faber
• Nonprofit of the Year — Image of Hope, DeKalb Humane Society and DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership
• Small Business of the Year — Kevin McIntire, HealthMarkets Insurance; M.F. Projects and Auburn Dairy Freeze
• Business of the Year — 3 Rivers Federal Credit Union, Rathburn Tool and Manufacturing and Garrett State Bank
• Allen Graber Citizenship Award — Robert L. Wilder, Jason Sweitzer and Beau & Alyssa Schendel
One winner from each award will be announced at the Chamber’s Duesy Awards on Thursday, Nov. 10. The awards will be held at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum from 5:30-8 p.m. The event will also feature the Taste of DeKalb, a silent auction, cash bar and live music.
The Duesy’s is an annual awards gala put on by the DeKalb Chamber Partnership to celebrate its members and recognize contributions in business, community and education.
Businesses interested in sponsoring the event can contact Shannon Carpenter, executive director of the DeKalb Chamber Partnership at 316-7793 or shannon@dekalbchamberpartnership.com.
