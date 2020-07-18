This week’s rain gave a needed boost to crops, two local growers said Friday.
“We’re better now,” Kevin Stoy of Stoy Farms at Ashley said after half of Steuben County received 2 inches of rainfall early Thursday morning, with the rest getting 1-2 inches.
Approximately 8/10 of an inch of rain in DeKalb County “really helped,” said Kevin Custer of Custer Grain, near Garrett. “We got good usage out of that rain.”
A dry, hot spell before the rains hampered corn more than soybeans.
“Soybeans look good this year,” Custer said, rating them as average to above average.
“They took the drought better, they don’t use as much water as the corn,” Custer added. “I think, overall, guys are pleased with their beans.”
“Beans are actually very good,” Stoy said. “Through the dryness, beans survived better than the corn, and due to the growth stage they were in, there really wasn’t any permanent damage from the dryness.”
Both Stoy and Custer used the word “variable” to describe the condition of cornfields.
Stoy rated the corn as “pretty normal, pretty good” south of Kendallville and Auburn.
North of that line, he said, rainfall was running 2-3 inches below normal levels until this week.
“These genetics have really good drought resistance, and they held in there,” Custer said about the corn plants.
However, it was too much rain — a 4-inch deluge in May — that hurt corn early in the season, Custer said. Some of it had to be replanted, and those fields don’t look good, but corn planted after that wet spell seems pretty good, he said.
“You’re going to see a lot of variability in the corn crop,” Custer said. Overall, he rated the local region’s corn as below average.
Stoy said in later-planted, heavier ground, “the corn is very poor — well below average.” While in sandy soils that were planted early, corn looks above-average.
Both crops are reaching a critical stage — pollination for corn and the flowering and setting of pods for soybeans.
“So the rain could not have been more timely,” Stoy said.
“Like corn, beans are entering their susceptible stage to diseases. With the high heat and humidity, this is where you need to be watching for outbreaks,” Stoy said.
“Right now, we do not see any abnormal insect or disease pressure” in corn, he said. In soybeans, “We are seeing average to slightly above-average populations of insects” with normal disease pressure, as the period to scout carefully for problems begins.
Farmers are just finishing this year’s wheat harvest, and Custer rated the crop as average or slightly below in yield, but good in quality.
Stoy’s operation just completed this season’s second cutting of hay.
“Prices are as much as twice what they would run in a normal year” for hay, he said, “because people are worried about the dryness through the summer.”
This week, Purdue University experts said the nation’s corn crop could be on track for a record-high yield of 179 bushels per acre. They said the U.S. Department of Agriculture is forecasting an average of 50 bushels per acre for soybeans, short of the record 52 bushels in 2015 but up from 47 bushels last year.
Due to an expectation for low prices — around $3.50 per bushel for corn and $8.50 for soybeans, the USDA is predicting negative net income for farms in 2020. That would join 2015 as the only other negative year in the past 13.
Purdue experts said it would take a large increase in corn prices — which they called unlikely — to push farms into positive income.
