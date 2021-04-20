AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
In total, 147 cases have been confirmed in the first 20 days of April — an average of 7.35 per day. However, in the past seven days, the county has reported 73 cases for an average of 10.4 per day.
Monday’s new patients include one between birth and 10 years old; three from 31-40 years old; two in the 41-50 age bracket; two between 51-60 years old; and two in the 61-70 age bracket.
Of the 147 cases reported in April, only six involve patients over the age of 70.
The new patients bring the total to 4,157 DeKalb County residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the first local case was reported March 24, 2020.
A total of 78 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, according to the county Health Department. The most recent death was reported March 25, although a state report earlier this month identified a new death that does not appear to be reflected in the county’s report.
The Indiana Department of Health said Tuesday that 733 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 709,455 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.
To date, 12,826 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of eight from Monday. Another 408 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,337,834 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,336,468 on Monday. A total of 9,478,262 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, Hoosiers can visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule a vaccine, Hoosiers can visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if they do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
FEMA vaccination clinics are planned from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday at:
• Tolson Center, 1320 Benham Ave., Elkhart; and
• Center Lake Pavilion, 119 E. Canal St., Warsaw.
The Indiana Department of Health also will host a mobile clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Thursday at:
• First Church of God, 1200 Depoy Drive, Columbia City.
As of Tuesday morning, a total of 3,785,172 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 2,191,407 first doses and 1,593,765 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
