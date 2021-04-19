HAMILTON — The Hamilton Town Council will meet Wednesday at 6 p.m. to discuss hiring for the Water and Street Departments.
This meeting will be held at the Town Hall and is open to the public, said town Clerk-Treasurer Hester Stouder
Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 36F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Updated: April 19, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
