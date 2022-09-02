FORT WAYNE — Honor Flight Northeast Indiana is slated to celebrate its 38th flight to Washington D.C. on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Fort Wayne resident Toni Murray, a retired Fort Wayne Community Schools teacher, donated $160,000 to Honor Flight Northeast Indiana to fund the entire cost of this Honor Flight.
“It is my wish to honor the veterans who have bravely supported and fought for our country and the freedoms that we enjoy,” Murray said.
The Sept. 14 Honor Flight currently consists of a total of 85 veterans: five Korea War veterans; 38 Cold War veterans; 41 Vietnam veterans, and one post-World War II veteran. To date 2,786 veterans have traveled on an Honor Flight from Fort Wayne to view the memorials that were built in their honor.
Due to construction at the airport, no welcome home festivities are permitted.
Cathy Berkshire, president of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, believes her team is ready and willing to accomplish the mission of getting its fall flights to Washington DC, making sure that the organization honors the men and women who have sacrificed their time to fight for freedom.
Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, Inc. is a volunteer, nonprofit, 501©3 organization. Donations are tax deductible to the full extent allowed by law.
