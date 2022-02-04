AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department reports two deaths attributed to COVID-19 occurred between Jan. 29 and Feb. 4.
In addition, the health department reported 290 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
One patient that passed away was above 70 years old, and one patient was above 80 years old. No further information about the deaths will be released.
This brings the total positive cases in DeKalb County to 11,138 and total deaths of COVID-19 positive patients to 104.
The Indiana State Department of Health will host mobile vaccination and testing clinics in DeKalb County in February and March.
Clinics will be Wednesday, Feb. 9 and Saturday, Feb. 12, and again Wednesday, March 9 and Saturday, March 12. The clinics will be open from noon to 8 p.m. each day at Middaugh Hall on the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, 708 S. Union St., Auburn.
Vaccinations will be available to ages 5 and older. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available.
To make an appointment, visit ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211. Walk-ins will also be welcome.
The vaccination entrance will be the west door off Union Street. The testing entrance will be the south door off of the parking lot.
Of the 290 new COVID cases, the health department said 29 were between ages 0-10; 20 cases between ages 11-20; 54 cases between ages 21-30; 59 cases between ages 31-40; 45 cases between ages 41-50; 52 cases between ages 51-60; 22 cases between 61-70; 14 cases between ages 71-80; two cases among ages 81-90 and three cases among ages 91-100.
The health department reminds people that masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people. Individuals are asked to avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done. Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
