AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department will be hosting free flu vaccine clinics during the month of October.
Vaccines will be administered at the DeKalb County Health Department to anyone six months of age and older. Appointments are required and no walk-ins will be accepted. To schedule an appointment call 925-2220. Anyone over the age of 5 must wear a face mask and maintain social distancing.
Clinics will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-3:45 p.m. Monday, and Thursday and from 1-30-6 p.m. Wednesday and Oct. 20. Appointments are also available from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15.
