AUBURN — A Columbia City man was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital after a medical issue led to a traffic accident on Interstate 69 just before 10 a.m. Saturday, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reported.
According to a crash report, Jared C. Mertz, 27, of Columbia City, was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne for treatment.
Police said Mertz was driving north on I-69 near the 327 mile marker when he experienced a medical emergency when his 1993 Ford F-150 pick-up veered off the interstate into the cable median.
Police said the vehicle struck the cable median and proceeded approximately 150 yards down the barrier before it finally stopped.
Bystanders first on the scene reported a single vehicle in the median with smoke and fire coming from the front of the vehicle. The first witness on scene stated that as he approached the driver's side of the vehicle, Mertz was having a seizure.
Mertz' vehicle was declared a total loss.
County police were assisted by the Auburn and Garrett police departments, Auburn Fire Department, Parkview EMS and Brent's Towing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.