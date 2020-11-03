AUBURN — Processing and counting DeKalb County’s mail-in absentee ballots was progressing smoothly on Election Day, DeKalb County Election Board members Tara Lilly and Suzanne Drerup Davis reported early Tuesday afternoon.
On Election Day, a report is generated from the State Voter Registration System listing all the absentee ballots that were mailed in each precinct, if they were received back and the dates they were received. Bipartisan absentee board/ballot counters checked the ballots against the report to verify everything was accounted for, Drerup Davis explained.
The Election Board had authorized the staff of DeKalb County Clerk Holly Albright to compare the signatures on the returned mail-in ballots to the signatures on the mail-in ballot applications prior to Election Day, Lilly said. If a signature matched, the ballot was marked “received” in the SVRS system, filed alphabetically according to precinct and locked away until Election Day to be counted.
For any ballot where the signature did not match, a signature history file from SVRS was generated and the absentee board compared the signature on the ballot to the list of signatures on file. If they still did not agree that the signature on the ballot matched any of the signatures on file, then an Affidavit of Signature Verification was mailed to the voter notifying there was an issue with the absentee ballot.
Upon receipt of the signature verification statement, election officials compared the signature on the verification statement with the signature on the ballot envelope. Those with mismatched signatures were not opened and the ballots were not counted. A similar verification process was followed for ballots that were received without signatures.
Opening mail-in ballots took place on Election Day in the Commissioners Court on the second floor of the DeKalb County Courthouse.
Bipartisan teams of ballot counters opened the ballots and separated the ballot envelope and application from each ballot card and attached a sheet listing the name of the precinct and the number of ballots. The ballot cards then were manually fed through a computerized card reader to record the votes.
“Things have been running smoothly. Things have been going very well,” Lilly said. “For DeKalb County, we’re feeling pretty secure about how things are going.”
Lilly said she hoped the process of counting mail-in ballots would be completed by 6 p.m. on Election Night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.