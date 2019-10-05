AUBURN — Gamma Lambda, an organization of female educators in DeKalb and Noble counties and affiliated with Delta Kappa Gamma International, met Saturday, Sept. 21, at Smith Farms Manor in Auburn.
Kathy Maroney served as hostess, assisted by the Garrett and Auburn groups. Fourteen members were present.
President Leslie Hamman presented Patti Brooks with the Indiana State 2018-2019 Five Star Newsletter Award. She said Brooks does an outstanding and professional job as she edits and compiles The Connection for Gamma Lambda six times each year and submits it to the state organization.
Jo Drudge, Books-in-Hand chairperson, reported that books had been ordered and will be delivered soon to DeKalb Health. The books will be used in the Obstetrics Unit and given to parents of newborn babies.
Brooks led a program of assembling SEE (Support for Early-career Educators) Baskets. Notes of encouragement, several brochures and teacher supplies were placed in each basket. The 21 baskets will be delivered and given to first-year women teachers in DeKalb and Noble counties.
The next meeting will be Saturday, Oct. 19, at Rome City United Methodist Church in Rome City, beginning at 9 a.m. Melinda Welsh will be the hostess, with the assistance of the Ligonier and Kendallville groups. Judy Moughler is charge of the program. A celebration of the life of Pat Kern, who passed away July 30, will take place.
