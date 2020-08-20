AUBURN — A success story from the Hearten House Gospel Rescue Mission spoke to Auburn Common Council members Tuesday night.
“I want to tell you that I have always in the past looked to everybody else to take care of me, and today, I can take care of myself,” said Missy, 50.
“There are people that really want to get clean. They don’t want to be homeless,” said Marisa McKenzie,, executive director of Heart House, based at 816 W. 7th St. in Auburn.
Mayor Mike Ley is inviting local charities to speak at council meetings — one each month — and Hearten House was the second to make a presentation.
Since its opening in April 2018, Hearten House has served 56 women, McKenzie said. Each is required to spend 6-12 months in the program ,working on the issues that brought them to its doors, such as substance abuse, trauma or physical abuse.
Missy told council members she had struggled with addictions since age 15.
“God saved me by allowing me to be arrested,” she said.
She met women who had participated in Hearten House, she said, and “They almost glowed, and I wanted what they had.”
Since graduating from Hearten House, Missy has joined its staff.
She told the council about her pride in her teenage daughter
“My daughter loves to come to Hearten House and just hang out when I am working there,” Missy said. “It’s an amazing feeling that I am that example that I always wanted to be to my daughter.”
McKenzie said Hearten House participants undergo a mental health evaluation and take life skills classes such as budgeting, setting goals and recovery from substance abuse.
“Substance abuse is just a symptom of what the actual issues are,” McKenzie told the council.
Hearten House participants become involved in churches and gain employment. Reunifying with family members is a major goal.
“Unless someone has a healthy environment, nothing is going to change,” McKenzie said.
Hearten House has room for eight residents and has had a waiting list since it opened.
“The need was far greater than what we had anticipated,” McKenzie said.
An upcoming Soup for the Soul event at Sandra D’s Italian Garden restaurant in Auburn will raise money for Hearten House.
More information about Hearten House may be found at dciconline.org.
